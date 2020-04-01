Coronavirus stimulus checks: Who is not eligible for the benefit?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The federal government is working on processing and sending out relief money to many American households – and the big question many individuals have is whether they will be receiving any.

The payments will be $1,200 per adult and $2,400 for married couples, plus $500 per eligible child.

The checks are expected to hit direct deposit accounts within three weeks – though checks in the mail are expected to take longer.

Whether you receive money will be based upon your adjusted gross income as listed on either your 2018 or 2019 tax return – whichever is the newest document on file with the IRS.

Here’s a look at groups of people who are not eligible for stimulus relief.

High-earners

The adjusted gross income cutoff thresholds for the benefit are more than $99,000 for individuals, $146,500 for heads of household with one child and $198,000 for joint filers without children.

Dependents

While parents are able to receive $500 per child, that only pertains to children age 16 and under.

If you are claimed as a dependent on a tax return and are age 17 or older, then you are likely not eligible for a stimulus check.

No Social Security number

In order to receive the benefit, you need to have a work-eligible Social Security number.

That could prove troubling for married couples. According to the Tax Policy Center, if one spouse does not have a Social Security number, the couple is not eligible for relief.

Didn’t file taxes

If you have filed neither your 2018 nor your 2019 return – and you were supposed to – the IRS is urging you to do so as soon as possible in order to get the money.

