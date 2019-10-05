Elizabeth Warren axes top campaign aide for ‘inappropriate behavior’

One of the leading presidential candidates in the 2020 presidential race has parted ways with a top campaign aide.

After several complaints of “inappropriate behavior,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., fired her national organizing director, according to campaign spokesperson Kristen Orthman.

Orthman told Fox News the campaign hired outside counsel to investigate the allegations.

"Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward," she said.

Rich McDaniel faced multiple accusations, and though the details were not immediately available, Politico reported they didn't involve reports of sexual assault.

"I would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values," McDaniel said in a statement to Politico afterward. "If others feel that I have, I understand it is important to listen even when you disagree. I wish the campaign and my colleagues well."

McDaniel previously worked with several Democratic campaigns and was Hillary Clinton’s primary-states regional director in 2016.

