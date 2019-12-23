Saturday shopping set a single-day sales record

It was indeed a Super Saturday for the retail industry as shoppers set a record, making it the biggest single day in retail history, according to Customer Growth Partners and reported by Bloomberg.

Continue Reading Below

As the clock ticked toward Christmas, shoppers made a final push for presents and deals with sales reaching $34.4 billion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That means Saturday topped Black Friday's $31.2 billion and Cyber Monday's $19.1 billion.

HOLIDAY GIFTING: RETAILERS WITH THE BEST AND WORST RETURN POLICIES

Job growth and increasing incomes and stronger household finances, have put consumers in a buying mood this season according to Craig Johnson, president of Consumer Growth Partners.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Online spending this season has seen sales growth of 58 percent. from a year ago.