Retail

Saturday shopping set a single-day sales record

By FOXBusiness
MasterCard senior adviser Steve Sadove discusses retail sales in the days leading up to Christmas.

Consumers have ‘continued momentum’ heading into 2020: MasterCard senior adviser

MasterCard senior adviser Steve Sadove discusses retail sales in the days leading up to Christmas.

It was indeed a Super Saturday for the retail industry as shoppers set a record, making it the biggest single day in retail history, according to Customer Growth Partners and reported by Bloomberg.

As the clock ticked toward Christmas, shoppers made a final push for presents and deals with sales reaching $34.4 billion.

That means Saturday topped Black Friday's $31.2 billion and Cyber Monday's $19.1 billion.

Job growth and increasing incomes and stronger household finances, have put consumers in a buying mood this season according to Craig Johnson, president of Consumer Growth Partners.

Online spending this season has seen sales growth of 58 percent. from a year ago.