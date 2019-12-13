Sanders, Warren threaten to boycott presidential debate over labor dispute

Top Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders threatened to boycott the upcoming Democratic debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles over a labor dispute.

Unite Here Local 11 represents 150 cooks, dishwashers, cashiers and servers employed by Sodexo, which is subcontracted by LMU, who prepare and serve meals for students and university employees.

Susan Minato, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, said the union has been in negotiations with Sodexo over a contract since March, but that talks broke down on Friday. Picketing began in November.

“We had hoped that workers would have a contract with wages and affordable health insurance before the debate next week," she said in a statement. "Instead, workers will be picketing when the candidates come to campus."

If the matter is not resolved before the debate on Dec. 19, Warren and Sanders, along with tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, have said they will not participate.

The Democratic National Committee already moved the sixth debate to LMU because of another union dispute at the original venue, the University of California, Los Angeles.

Four other candidates who are slated to appear on the debate stage next week, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire Tom Steyer had not commented on the matter at the time of publication.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.