Bloomberg’s billions fuel 2020 hiring frenzy

Michael Bloomberg isn’t wasting any time in gearing up for the 2020 election, just weeks after he launched his nascent presidential campaign.

With his deep pockets — the former New York City mayor is worth an estimated $52 billion, according to Forbes, making him one of the richest people in the world — Bloomberg has already hired more than 300 people to work on his campaign, according to Politico.

That includes nearly 100 staffers who are working in offices across 15 states as he pursues an unorthodox election strategy. Bloomberg, who does not intend to accept campaign donations, is not participating in the Iowa caucuses and won't be on the ballots of other early-voting states, including New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Bloomberg has also used his vast personal fortune to employ more than 200 people at his headquarters in New York City on the Upper East Side. His campaign did not respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

Among his recent hires is Jeff Glueck, CEO of Foursquare, the mobile app that lets users virtually “check in” to locations and offers Yelp-style recommendations. Glueck will work as a director of digital research and engagement, Politico reported.

“After 20+ years in tech startups, it' a chance to contribute on things I care deeply about, like climate change, gun safety, women's rights, education, access to healthcare,” Glueck wrote on Twitter. Glueck announced his departure from Foursquare on Twitter last week.

He will work alongside another Silicon Valley exec, Gary Briggs, who until last year served as Facebook’s chief marketing officer. Briggs, according to Recode, joined Bloomberg’s campaign as its digital director.

Already, Bloomberg has poured more than $100 million into advertising, according to new figures published by Advertising Analytics. That's an average of $3.72 million per day. He reportedly plans to spend more than $500 million on the 2020 election, Politico reported.

Other new hires include Cassandra Henry, who’s serving as Bloomberg’s deputy national states director. She previously worked for Texas. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who dropped out of the primary at the beginning of November.

The 77-year-old billionaire also snatched Kelly Mehlenbacher, who had worked in operations for California Sen. Kamala Harris’s campaign, days before Harris suspended her presidential bid, citing a lack of financial resources.

