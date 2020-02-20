Sanders vs. Bloomberg: Who actually owns more real estate?

Mike Bloomberg’s performance during the Democratic debate in Nevada on Wednesday was mostly disappointing, if not outright disastrous, but one of his best moments of the night came when he was attacking Bernie Sanders.

“The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses,” Bloomberg said of Sanders, a self-avowed democratic socialist. “What did I miss here?”

Sanders, whose tax returns last year revealed that he’s worth about $2.5 million, a fraction of Bloomberg, does, in fact, own three homes.

According to Forbes, in Burlington, Vermont, Sanders keeps a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath colonial that he purchased in 2009 for $405,000, according to Forbes. In 2018, after amassing a huge following during the 2016 presidential election, he paid off his 30-year-mortgage, 25 years early.

In Washington, D.C., the Vermont senator owns a row house that’s a short distance from Capitol Hill. He bought it in 2007 for $489,000. Forbes estimated that he still has about $350,000 left on his mortgage there.

In 2016, Sanders bought a vacation home in cash for $575,000, almost two months after ending his anti-establishment campaign, which was centered on addressing income inequality. The home, which is in Lake Champlain, 50 minutes north of Burlington, features four bedrooms, three baths with 500 feet of shorefront access.

“You missed that I work in Washington, house one,” Sanders fired back. “Live in Burlington, house two. And like thousands of other Vermonters, I do have a summer camp. Forgive me for that. Where is your home, which tax haven do you live in?”

Although Bloomberg, a Republican-turned-Democrat, tried to downplay the amount of real estate he owns -- “New York City, thank you very much” was his response -- the three-time New York mayor has a penchant for luxury residential properties.

One of the richest people alive, with an estimated fortune of $60 billion, Bloomberg has a number of personal properties in New York, Colorado, the United Kingdom and Bermuda, according to the Real Deal.

In 2016, Bloomberg purchased a 5.87-acre estate at 13808 Fairlane Court for $11.8 million in Wellington, a wealthy enclave of Florida’s Palm Beach County. Wellington is also home to an equestrian festival that Bloomberg’s daughter Georgia regularly attends.

The 78-year-old billionaire also purchased five units in a co-op in Manhattan’s Upper East Side five years ago, including one he bought from Charles and Susana Finkel in 2016 for $14 million at 19 E. 79th St.

Next door to that property, Bloomberg purchased a five-story limestone townhouse in 1986 for $3.5 million.

Another piece of property that he owns in New York City is a condo that he purchased in 2000 from a trust for an undisclosed price. Property records show that he bought a storage unit in the same building in 2013 for $50,000, the Real Deal reported.

In 2000, Bloomberg bought a four-bedroom 1820s farmhouse in North Salem, New York, complete with an indoor riding ring, for $3.6 million.

Outside of New York, Bloomberg, an avid skier, owns a four-bedroom condo at Vail’s Mountain Haus ski resort in Colorado. The 72-unit building has daily maid service and offers room service through the on-site George Restaurant & Pub, according to New York magazine.

Internationally, Bloomberg owns two pieces of property: In London, he purchased a 6,266 square-foot home in 2015 for $25 million. The seven-bedroom mansion was originally built in 1715. And in Stokes Bay, Bermuda, the billionaire purchased a 6,000-square-foot estate in 1998. He eventually demolished and rebuilt a $10 million mansion, including a mini-golf course, multiple swimming pools and a private beach, New York magazine reported.

