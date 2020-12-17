Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther: Coronavirus lockdown revolt may still land me in jail

Shelley Luther, one of the first small business owners to revolt against coronavirus shutdown orders by keeping her Dallas salon open, is still facing ongoing legal battles.

“The city of Dallas is still trying to take my salon from me,” she said on FOX Business' “Varney and Co." on Thursday.

Luther became a hero to some small business owners after she was jailed for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency state orders. Despite directives closing all nonessential businesses at the beginning of the pandemic, Luther refused to fall in line and kept her business, Salon Á la Mode, open. She was sentenced to a week in jail but served only 48 hours after Abbott weakened his enforcement of coronavirus safeguards and a court-ordered her release.

However, she is not out of the woods yet. According to Luther, the Texas Supreme Court is still trying to decide whether her jail sentence was just or not.

“The salon is still open, it's been open even when I went to jail,” she told host Stuart Varney. “I could still serve another five days in jail.”

The salon owner is also running for state Senate and says the first thing she would do if elected is “open up Texas.”

Abbott has allowed the state to reopen in a limited capacity, but Luther said restaurants and bars are struggling with limitations and requirements in her district.

“They make it illegal for me to feed my family, then I get thrown in jail, and then this same politician, Gov. Greg Abbott – he and my opponent are spending $3 million to try to beat me for this state Senate seat,” Luther said.

She also empathized with fellow small businesses during the holiday season.

“[The government is] spending $3 million to try to win a Senate seat and we have people that can't even eat for Christmas,” she said.

Luther pointed to hopeful signs including the coronavirus vaccine and added local businesses need a timeline of when they can reopen.

