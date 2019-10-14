Expand / Collapse search
President Trump announces sanctions against Turkey

The United States imposed economic sanctions on Turkey for its offensive againt ethnic Kurds in Syria. President Trump announced Monday afternoon.

The sanctions were imposed days after the United States pulled its military presence from northern Syria. Perhaps most significantly, the Trump Administration announced that it will freeze negotiations over $100 billion trade deal with Turkey.

In the official White House statement, Trump said that the targets of the sanctions are “against current and former officials of the Government of Turkey and any persons contributing to Turkey’s destabilizing actions in northeast Syria.”

In addition, steel tariffs have been raised by “50 percent.”

