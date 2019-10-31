House approves impeachment resolution, which Republicans say is fueling fundraising

The House voted 232 to 196 to approve a resolution formalizing the impeachment probe into President Trump on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Republicans have used opposition to the impeachment probe to galvanize their base — and raise big bucks.

Lawmakers essentially voted along party lines, with independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash voting with Democrats to move the impeachment inquiry forward.

WILL IMPEACHMENT TALK IMPACT TRADE?

"This president will be in power for only a short time, but excusing his misbehavior will forever tarnish your name. To my Republican colleagues: Step outside your media and social bubble. History will not look kindly on disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses of this man," Amash wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Two centrist Democrats voted no along with Republicans: Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Rep. Collin Peterson of Texas. Trump won Peterson's district by 31 points in 2016.

Trump has repeatedly taken to Twitter to complain about the impeachment probe and claim it is hurting the stock market.

"The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market. The Do Nothing Democrats don't care!" he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped and then began to bounce back on Thursday morning.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale claimed his boss's fundraising haul shows the impeachment strategy is "backfiring" on Democrats in an Oct. 3 op-ed.

"If the groundswell of small-dollar donations flowing into the Trump campaign's coffers offers any indication, the Democrats are going to pay a terrible price for indulging the demands of their radical base," Parscale wrote. "The Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign raked in a $13 million haul within 36 hours of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s embarrassingly vague announcement of a 'formal impeachment inquiry.'"

That haul will also trickle down to Republican senators — if they've signed onto a resolution calling the impeachment probe "unprecedented and undemocratic," Politico reported. If the Democrat-controlled House goes all the way on impeachment, it will be up to the Senate to hold a trial.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.