Pennsylvania restaurant owner celebrates COVID restriction end with big donation to servers

With coronavirus restrictions finally lifting for businesses in the state of Pennsylvania, one restaurant owner is dedicating his reopening to his staff by donating all dine-in sales to his servers.

"He said instead of a Christmas bonus, I want to donate the whole day's worth of sales to you guys" Luciano's server manager Kelly Matey told "Fox & Friends First" of the owner's decision. "I was in disbelief."

Dan, the owner of Luciano's Restaurant in White Oak, Pennsylvania, is giving back at a time when the business has struggled to stay afloat through two indoor shutdowns.

"I think it was March and three weeks before Christmas which is the busiest time of year not just for our business but for the servers. We’ve been in business 44 years," said employee and daughter of the owner, Danielle Sciulli

Sciulli went on to say that the donations have touched many lives.

"He has people reaching out to him who don’t necessarily live nearby and can’t make it to the grand reopening that are sending in generous donations to go towards the servers and I think that is wonderful."

Dine-in sales aren't just being distributed to employees, they are also making their way to the local food bank.

"They wanted to pay it forward, since my father was paying it forward, and they decided to donate to the local food bank," said Sciulli.

Luciano's Restaurant holds its grand reopening on "Spaghetti Night" and is one of the restaurant's most popular draws, according to Matey.