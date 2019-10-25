One potential way patients could save on medical bills

One potential way to save on health insurance costs is not to use health insurance.

That's one perspective offered by Consumers Reports. For people who have health plans featuring high deductibles, the consumer-oriented non-profit organization said that -- contrarily -- not using health insurance, even when you have it, could potentially be an option to save some money. There are medical service providers who give reduced rates to those who elect to make a payment "out of pocket" -- generally for "diagnostic procedures, such as CAT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds." And companies such as MDsave enable people to try to find these reduced rates.

According to Consumer Reports: "That this is possible seems contrary to what many of us have come to understand about how health insurance is supposed to work. We think using it always saves us money, partly because we assume our insurer negotiates the best rates for health services, and partly because we expect our insurer to pick up the tab for whatever cost remains, or at least much of it. In many cases, that is still true—but not always, especially for the growing number of people in high deductible plans who must spend thousands of dollars on health services before insurance even starts to kick in to cover some of the cost."

This comes at a time when the various Democratic contenders in the 2020 presidential election are offering their differing versions of healthcare plans in an effort to potentially augment or change Obamacare. One leading candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren, advocates the "Medicare-for-all" plan. This would eliminate the private healthcare insurance industry. And as a recent Fox Business article discussed, "Medicare-for-all" would reduce the people who don't have health insurance from 27.5 million people to 0. However, Senator Warren has yet to explain in debates how she intends to pay for her healthcare plan. According to a report by The Commonwealth Fund, a universal health care program would cost the government $34 trillion dollars in 10 years.

With health care costs being significant, it's no surprise that consumers would look at every avenue to possibly save. “If you look at public records today, the number one cause of bankruptcy in the United States is health care costs,” said Paul Ketchel, CEO of MDsave, in a Fox Business story earlier this year. “If you look at health care spending in general and as a percentage of household income, it’s one of the highest items if not the highest item for most families and individuals.”

Despite all of the above however, Consumer Reports makes a real point to warn consumers not to avoid getting health insurance, which insulates people from enormous financial costs that could otherwise greatly -- and very negatively -- impact life and even possibly cause financial insolvency, in the event of a "medical crisis that requires major hospitalization or expensive treatments".

