Pamela Karlan issues apology for Barron Trump reference during impeachment inquiry

Stanford University Professor Pamela Karlan, who testified during the House impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, apologized after bringing up President Trump’s 13-year old son Barron.

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that. I wish the president would apologize, obviously, for the things that he has done that’s wrong but I do regret having said that,” she said during testimony on Capitol Hill.

During her testimony earlier in the day, Karlan referred to President Trump’s Constitutional powers under Article 2, whereby she gave an example that while “the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

The comments sparked immediate backlash including from the First Lady.

Some media outlets -- which are often the target of President Trump's slings against "fake news" -- sided with the First Lady. Ruth Marcus, an editor with The Washington Post, tweeted that children should be left out of political dealings.

Karlan – who has argued nine cases before the Supreme Court – is “widely known in liberal circles,” according to The New York Times. She is the chairwoman of the board of directors for the left-leaning American Constitution Society and she also signed onto a 2016 letter expressing concern over statements and actions made by Trump on the campaign trail. The Times also reported that she was a favorite in liberal circles as a potential choice for the Supreme Court under President Barack Obama.

Karlan donated $1,000 to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign over the summer, as reported by Breitbart.

Karlan separately made headlines during the impeachment proceedings for telling Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins that she was insulted by his suggestion that she had not read the impeachment report released by House Democrats this week.

