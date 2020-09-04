Owner of Kenosha family business in ashes wants lawmakers to bring unity to city

In the wake of the riots that struck Kenosha in reaction to the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, a local small business owner wants the state lawmakers to unite the people.

“Fortunately, for us, we were considered an essential business because we supplied furniture to businesses that were essential. So, we were part of a supply chain,” B & L Furniture manager Scott Carpenter said on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" on Friday, responding to the coronavirus support provided for essential businesses.

Carpenter is rebuilding his business after it was burned to the ground in Kenosha riots.

Carpenter said that the coronavirus pandemic caused “a lot of businesses to close their doors for a while.”

“As a small-business owner, we were fortunate to stay open. We were not getting rich selling off this furniture or anything like that, but, that was a big plus.”

President Trump on Tuesday got an up-close look at the damage caused by recent riots and looting in Kenosha, Wis., touring property damaged by the violence, blasting "anti-American" riots and promising to help devastated businesses rebuild.

The president announced $1 million to Kenosha law enforcement "so you have extra money to go out and do what you have to do." He also announced $4 million to support local businesses affected by the violence and $42 million to support public safety statewide -- including support for law enforcement and prosecutors.

“We’re going to get it fixed up, we’re going to help people rebuild their businesses in Kenosha. ... We’re getting it straightened out,” Trump told reporters as he began his trip.

He toured the area, including a burned-out building still smelling of smoke, alongside officials including Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. He spoke with members of law enforcement as he visited the site, as well as six people who reportedly lost their businesses during the riots.

"Kenosha been ravaged by anti-police and anti-American riots," he said at a roundtable with law enforcement and business owners after also visiting an emergency operations center.

"These are not acts of peaceful protests, but domestic terror," he said.

Trump's visit was also met by protesters, with a large group raising their middle fingers at the president as the motorcade passed.

Carpenter said that he would like to see “laws being changed to bring unity to the city” and financial support for the businesses through loans.

“For the most part, everybody works together. They get along every now and then something ugly like this. We never had any devastation like this happen so it was a shock to us,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter went on to say, “Maybe some support somewhere. I know that the state of Wisconsin has come forward and offering to help with interest-free loans.”

