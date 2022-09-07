Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Overlooked fees ‘pack a punch’ for back-to-school budgeting: Retail expert

Parents can save 30% on school supplies if they shop at big box stores, expert says as shoppers fight inflation

close
Retail expert Carey Reilly analyzes the most effective back-to-school savings tips to combat soaring inflation rates on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Overlooked school fees ‘pack a punch’ for back-to-school budgeting: Retail expert

Retail expert Carey Reilly analyzes the most effective back-to-school savings tips to combat soaring inflation rates on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, retail expert Carey Reilly provided back-to-school savings advice as parents nationwide struggle to financially provide their children with the appropriate supplies amid escalating inflation. 

CAREY REILLY: Take advantage of online shopping. First of all, warehouse shopping is great. You can save 30% if you go to one of your big box stores or whether it's Costco or whatever. Find a friend who also has a membership. You can split that among them. I also love shopping online. I use coupon sites. You can save a lot of money. The one I work with "Slickdeals.net." They have a wonderful community of 12 million shoppers that vote and vet the best deals. 

Student receives school supplies

At Hope Northwest Academy in Cleveland, Ohio, students received free school supplies at recent a "back-to-school bash." (Stephen Goin / Fox News)

You go to the front page, and you can see what is on sale at all different retailers or for the bigger items, whether it's a laptop, you can set a deal alert, and it will tell you when it goes on sale at all the different retailers, which is great. Very useful tool. I also say buy second hand for clothing. "Poshmark" is a great site and the next generation coming up, these children, they love secondhand stores. They even think nineties fashion is vintage.

PARENTS 'OUTRAGED' OVER LOWER TEST SCORES SCRAMBLE TO FIND LEARNING SOLUTIONS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Retail expert Carey Reilly discusses the complex burden inflation places on parents providing back-to-school supplies for their kids on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Retail expert provides parents with economical back-to-school savings tips

Retail expert Carey Reilly discusses the complex burden inflation places on parents providing back-to-school supplies for their kids on ‘Mornings with Maria.’