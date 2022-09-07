Overlooked fees ‘pack a punch’ for back-to-school budgeting: Retail expert

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, retail expert Carey Reilly provided back-to-school savings advice as parents nationwide struggle to financially provide their children with the appropriate supplies amid escalating inflation.

CAREY REILLY: Take advantage of online shopping. First of all, warehouse shopping is great. You can save 30% if you go to one of your big box stores or whether it's Costco or whatever. Find a friend who also has a membership. You can split that among them. I also love shopping online. I use coupon sites. You can save a lot of money. The one I work with "Slickdeals.net." They have a wonderful community of 12 million shoppers that vote and vet the best deals.

You go to the front page, and you can see what is on sale at all different retailers or for the bigger items, whether it's a laptop, you can set a deal alert, and it will tell you when it goes on sale at all the different retailers, which is great. Very useful tool. I also say buy second hand for clothing. "Poshmark" is a great site and the next generation coming up, these children, they love secondhand stores. They even think nineties fashion is vintage.

