Ohio teen grows successful lawn care business from ground up: ‘I love doing this’

Random acts of kindness have turned into a booming small business for 16-year-old Zach Cox whose lawn mowing company, Zach’s Lawncare, is on a steady incline.

The Ohio-native told "Making Money with Charles Payne" on Wednesday that he began mowing the lawns of his elderly neighbors and family members at the age of 10. Now, his service has sprouted into a full-fledged small business.

"It feels amazing," he said. "It feels like I’m actually getting to where I want to be."

Cox said in the past two years alone, his business has expanded from mowing 15 yards to nearly 50 yards, plus other maintenance jobs like power washing. The teenager said he’s even had the chance to hire some of his friends as employees.

"Hiring my friends – that’s even cooler," he said. "Being able to go to school with them, be friends with them and then being their boss. It’s just really cool being so young and doing this."

The young entrepreneur said his plan is to continue growing his business instead of attending traditional college which he assumed would be a "waste of money."

"I love doing this. I feel like I’m going to be doing this for the rest of my life," he said. "Starting out so young, it’s just something I’ve always loved and that’s why I’ve made it into an actual business."

For other teens looking to build their own businesses, Cox shared a word of advice to focus on "investing in yourself" and be mindful of the people surrounding you.