NJ family restaurant says Barstool Fund saved community

A New Jersey family restaurant on Friday thanked Dave Portnoy and “The Barstool Fund” for helping to save the business and community.

“It’s my childhood and it means so much to so many people. There’s people that have been coming here for years. There’s people that come here every day. It’s part of their livelihood… If that were taken away it would destroy us and it would destroy the community," Rachel McNamara, the daughter of Jack’s Café owners told "Fox & Friends."

Jack's Cafe, in Verona, New Jersey, is a family-owned and operated restaurant that opened its doors 24 years ago. Along with many other small businesses in the U.S., it has struggled to cope with COVID restrictions and remain afloat.

In an emotional video, Rachel pleaded with Portnoy to rescue her parents’ struggling business.

"Bills have piled up and it's become harder and harder to keep these doors open… they don’t deserve to go out like that and no one does," she said of the proud owners in the video.

The restaurant is now one of 92 businesses across the country getting the help that they desperately need.

“I’ve been in this business all my life and this was my dream… throughout this we’ve just been praying and keeping our doors open and just doing the best we can every day,” Jack McNamara, the owner of Jack's Café said on Friday.

“Thanks to the community, people in Verona, my family, all my employees and I would really like to put a thank out to Dave [Portnoy]… and Barstool for considering us and trying to help us out. It means the world to us," he added.

Last month, Portnoy launched "The Barstool Fund" for small businesses in need of a financial lifeline. Companies can apply via email for assistance with needs such as rent or tax payments, so long as they have continued to pay their employees throughout the pandemic.

The "Barstool Fund" has surpassed $20M in donations for small businesses.

In addition to the donation keeping the restaurant alive, Barstool also boosted visibility for the business, Marianne McNamara said.

FOX Business’ Talia Kaplan contributed to this article.