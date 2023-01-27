NFL legend Eli Manning makes Super Bowl LVII predictions

Two-time Super Bowl MVP and world champion Eli Manning discussed his post-NFL business ventures, detailing how he has expanded his fortune after retiring as the highest-earning player in league history and shared his thoughts on Super Bowl LVII.

Manning told FOX Business' Connell McShane Friday that life after the NFL has been a "fun journey" that has allowed him to pursue interests that he "never had time to do" as a professional athlete.

"The plan was to pursue some things that I never had time to do when I was playing. And I had other interests, so when I got done playing football, I said, I'm going to sit out a year, I'm going to have a lot of conversations, talk to a lot of people. Kind of find out really what I want to pursue and what I'm interested in. So it's been a fun journey doing that and finding some different things to work in," Manning said on "The Big Money Show."

Since retiring, Eli Manning launched a massively successful sports broadcasting show with his five-time NFL MVP award-winning brother, Peyton Manning, coined "The Manningcast." The show is an alternative live broadcast of Monday Night Football featured primarily on ESPN.

McShane made note of how "popular" the broadcast has become – but Manning attributed a lot of the success to his tight-knit relationship with big brother Peyton.

"Well, I think there's just there can be multiple ways to watch sports. And I think we kind of found that," Manning explained. "And I think just the relationship with Peyton and I, the fact we can attack each other, we can make fun of each other, we're not going to get too sensitive. We're not going to get upset by that and get great guests."

"I think each sport, there could be a kind of different way to watch it that might be, not better, but just, appealing to different folks," Eli Manning continued, "And I think that's the idea of just trying to get as many people to watch these games. And different people want different things."

Eli Manning's business ventures have gone far beyond just "The Manningcast." He explained that throughout his post-professional journey, he has largely focused on educating himself about business.

"It's really just about learning about business and, just kind of taking on some new things and to start over," he said. "And obviously, I'm still involved in football and doing things. A lot of the business things we're looking at are adjacent to sports and kind of in that sports world."

Since retiring, Manning has joined the private equity firm Brand Velocity Partners as well as become a partner with Verizon, becoming the face of their "Welcome Unlimited" social campaign plan.

When asked about the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII, Manning said that he looks forward to watching four "great games" this weekend led by four great quarterbacks.

"I think they are all going to be great games, and you got four great quarterbacks that are playing real great football right now," he said.

"You’ve got a rookie and a great story in Brock Purdy. Obviously, you know, Mahomes is injured so there’s like a little drama and stuff going on, but they’re all playing great football. I expect it to be tight games and come down to the last few possessions as it normally does in these championship games," Manning concluded.