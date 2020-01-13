New Jersey to revive millionaire's tax push amid wealthy exodus

New Jersey’s Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is once again expected to push for higher taxes on the state’s wealthy residents this week.

In his State of the State address scheduled for Tuesday, Murphy will revive a push for the so-called millionaire’s tax, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal, which would raise taxes on people earning more than $1 million.

A spokesperson for Murphy did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

The tax has been a long-time goal of Murphy's. Last year, he wanted to implement a millionaire’s tax with a top rate of 10.75 percent on people with incomes over $1 million. However, amid disagreements with the state legislature, which threatened to shut down the state government, Murphy agreed to sign the budget without it.

At the time, however, Murphy hinted that he might not be quite ready to let the millionaire’s tax go. In July, he said the spending plan was a “victory for working class families” but that it also lacked tax fairness.

“Make no mistake, I will continue fighting for tax fairness and fiscal responsibility well beyond today’s budget actions,” he said in a statement at the time.

President Trump praised New Jersey legislators for the state budget that left out Murphy's pet tax project. In a tweet at the time, Trump said the decision would keep “many” who were “planning to leave” in the state, while he encouraged other high-tax states to rethink their tax laws.

The current top income tax rate on individuals in New Jersey is more than 8 percent, as it is in neighboring New York.

As previously reported by FOX Business, New Jersey had the highest number of outbound migrations of all 50 states last year – at a rate of 68.5 percent. And the highest percentage of residents that left the state were wealthy, with nearly half of all outbound migrations occurring at income levels of $150,000 or more.

Here's a look at the states with the highest outbound migration rates in 2019:

- New Jersey: Outbound migration rate of 68.5 percent

- Illinois: Outbound migration rate of 66.5 percent

- New York: Outbound migration rate of 63.1 percent

- Connecticut: Outbound migration rate of 63 percent

Illinois and New York also saw the largest outflow of residents at the highest income brackets. California ranked seventh among the top outbound states.

Recent U.S. Census Bureau data showed similar patterns, as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut each lost tens of thousands of residents to Florida, which has no statewide income tax.

High-tax states like New Jersey have been hurt by a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, imposed as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut even filed a lawsuit to have the measure overturned, which was dismissed by a judge last year. That decision has been appealed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has credited the SALT cap and the flight of the wealthy for a $2.3 billion budget deficit in the state.

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer was one of several lawmakers from states including New York, Illinois and California who took to Capitol Hill last year to air out their grievances against the SALT cap. Gottheimer called the cap a “double-taxation grenade” that was “lobbed at New Jersey and other high-tax states” by so-called “moocher states.” The average SALT deduction claimed in Bergen County, New Jersey, was more than $24,700 before the implementation of the cap.

