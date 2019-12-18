Illegal Netflix-style service made programmer more than $1M

A Las Vegas computer programmer has pleaded guilty to running an illegal movie- and show-streaming service that provided more content than major companies, like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, officials announced.

Darryl Julis Polo filed official paperwork on Monday copping to several charges of criminal copyright and money laundering for his connection to “iStreamItAll,” which is described as being “one of the biggest illegal television show and movie streaming services in the United States,” officials announced in a press release sent out the previous Friday.

An attorney for the 36-year-old, who was one of two people to plead guilty in connection to the operation, did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Polo, who went by the screenname “djjpimp,” is believed to have run ISIA from 2014 to September 2019, using servers in Canada and the United States, Department of Justice officials said in a press release. He earned more than $1.1 million from the scheme.

“ISIA made available to its subscribers more than 1118,479 different television episodes and 10,980 individual movies, which was more content than that offered by Netflix, Hulu, Vudu, Amazon Prime, and other licensed streaming services,” court papers pertaining to Polo’s guilty plea state. “In fact, defendant sent out emails to potential subscribers highlighting ISIR’s huge catalog of works and urging them to cancel Netflix, Hulu, and similar services.”

Subscribers to the streaming service had the choice between paying a monthly fee of $19.99, a quarterly bill of $54.99, paying $99.99 twice a year or $179.99 on a yearly basis.

In comparison, a standard Netflix member pays $12.99 per month, while regular Amazon Prime members pay $119 per year or $12.99 each month. A basic Hulu membership costs $5.99 per month or $11.99 each month without ads. Vudu is a subscription-free service, according to its website.

The FBI first raided his Sin City home in November 2017, when they confiscated evidence, including roughly 30 pieces of technology and more than 27,000 copies of TV show episodes, according to the release.

“Nevertheless, the defendant continued to operate ISIA until September 2019, when the FBI serviced two domains used by the service.”

Polo and several others were indicted in connection to the case in August. They were also charged for their involvement in a similar streaming service, “Jetflicks.” He is due back in federal court in Virginia for his sentencing on March 13, 2020.

