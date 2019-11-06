This Navy veteran's advice for those transitioning into civilian life

For Rob Ceravolo, it was the movie "Top Gun" that inspired him to become a U.S. Navy aviator.

Continue Reading Below

What he didn't know then is how that military career would lead him to entrepreneurship, and a calling to help veterans apply their military skills to a civilian jobs.

Ceravolo said veterans come equipped with skills like self-discipline, which can be invaluable to an organization, but all they have to do is translate their military experience into civilian experience.

"There's a common misconception that the skill sets you have on a military resume will not apply to a civilian company." - Rob Ceravolo, Tropic Ocean Airways CEO and founder

"I've helped people with their resumes where I'll see it says 'I ran an artillery battery,'" Ceravolo told FOX Business. "What does that mean to me as a civilian employee? [It means] I ran a squad of six people. I was responsible for their training. I was responsible for their development. I developed standard operating procedures that improved my entire squadron."

TOP GUN PILOTS' SPLIT-SECOND TIMING OUTMATCHES DRONES, FORMER NAVY STRIKE FIGHTER TACTICS INSTRUCTOR SAYS

Ceravolo founded Tropic Ocean Airways in 2011 after retiring from the Navy and selling most of his worldly possessions to fund it.

Image 1 of 3

The company, which now has about 100 employees and operates in eight countries, flies amphibious planes to areas that struggle with airlifting things or people.

But he didn't stop there. Ceravolo realized it was crucial to pay it forward and make a concerted effort to hire our veterans.

WHY FIGHTER PILOTS WILL ALWAYS BE RELEVANT TO US MILITARY

"You can basically list out all of those things, all those requirements that you had in the military on a resume and actually apply them or rather translate them so it makes sense for the civilian employer." - Rob Ceravolo, Tropic Ocean Airways CEO and founder

He admits that sometimes veterans transitioning to civilian life can experience depression because they feel their service is over or that their mission or purpose is over.

"It's very important for us to help veterans integrate back into society," Ceravolo said. "And that's, I think, really the theme that we need to focus on is really helping those veterans find a mission after their service."

F-35'S POWERFUL DISPLAY A SIGN TO NATO ALLIES

Ceravolo said he was honored to serve in the military and it's days like Veterans Day that remind him of that privilege.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The military is a great place to work, however, there's a lot of sacrifice involved, so I do think Veterans Day is a good time to always recognize the people that spend a lot of time away from home, spend a lot of time away from doing things they love to go serve their country," Ceravolo said.

"I always look at Veterans Day as a way for me to honor the friends I've made. I think it's important for us to recognize that." - Rob Ceravolo, Tropic Ocean Airways CEO and founder

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE