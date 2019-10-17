Major US health insurer alerted FBI about MyPayrollHR boss in 2017: Report

The elusive boss at the center of the MyPayrollHR’s collapse who has seemingly had little -- if any -- online presence has finally been unmasked along with more details into his alleged multi-million dollar bank fraud scheme.

Michael Mann, the 49-year-old president of MyPayrollHR's parent company ValueWise, was arrested in September after allegations of criminal conduct involving MyPayrollHR arose.

News surrounding MyPayrollHR made headlines when the cloud-based payroll processing firm suddenly shuttered, vanishing with millions of payroll funds from customer businesses which left thousands of employees across the U.S. in financial constraints.

However, Mann's demise from grace began two years ago, according to DailyMailTV, which was the first to capture him on camera.

In 2017, Mann lost business with his largest client, UnitedHealth Group, the outlet reported. Mann allegedly forged a document claiming it came from UnitedHealth Group indicating how much business the two companies did together in an effort to get a loan from the bank.

After discovering the document, UnitedHealth Group immediately ended business with Mann, according to DailyMailTV.

A spokesman for UnitedHealth Group told DailyMailTV that one of its subsidiaries received IT staffing services from ValueWise but terminated its business relationship with Mann in 2017 after learning of the incident, in addition to alerting the FBI.

A former senior worker at Mann's offices in upstate New York told the outlet the move “cut him off at the knees” but “understandably" so. "But it wasn't just that document, this is a massive fraud," the former worker told the outlet.

A spokesperson for UnitedHealth told DailyMail the company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

UnitedHealth Group did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment. Mann's attorney, Michael Koenig, declined comment.

