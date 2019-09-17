FBI agents raid home of boss behind vanishing payroll company: Report

Federal agents executed a search at the New York home of a payroll company boss, Michael Mann, after his firm left thousands of people across the country without paychecks, according to the Daily Mail.

The search late Monday follows the collapse and disappearance of MyPayrollHR.

New York-based company allegedly vanished with nearly $35 million in payroll funds from customer firms, directly impacting employees who had been receiving direct deposits from the firm on a bi-weekly basis. Not only did money from payroll funds disappear, but so did money belonging to employees, according to the report from KrebsOnSecurity.

Half a dozen law enforcement vehicles embarked on the town of Edinburg, New York, near Saratoga Springs, around 4:30 p.m., the Daily Mail reported, adding that the agents stayed for an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.