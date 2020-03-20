Expand / Collapse search
'Most iconic stockbroker' says coronavirus market drop isn't 'the end of the world'

Peter Tuchman, the ‘most photographed man on Wall Street,’ is known for his animated expressions

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Susan Li lays out the historic falls for the Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq over the past week.video

Worst week for stocks since 2008

FOX Business' Susan Li lays out the historic falls for the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq over the past week.

Wall Street trader Peter Tuchman has seen it all -- and the rest of the world has seen his face.

On social media, he calls himself the “most iconic stockbroker at the New York Stock Exchange” and the “most photographed man on Wall Street.”

“I’m the guy — I’m the face,” he told the New York Post in February. “What can I say, I have a boisterous character. Whether it’s up or down, I react.”

Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 16. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Tuchman works at his desk during the closing bell on the floor of the NYSE on Nov. 20, 2018. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CORONAVIRUS FORCES NYSE TO CLOSE TRADING FLOOR, GO ELECTRONIC

Tuchman is known for his animated expressions during some of the biggest financial moments in recent history, including last month, when the Dow Jones industrial average had the biggest single-day point drop in history, led by fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s clearly a big deal,” Tuchman told the Post in February. “Even if it’s contained, it will be significant to the global economy.”

Tuchman reacts as he works on the floor during the opening bell on the NYSE on March 9, 2020. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuchman is pictured ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the NYSE on April 8, 2019. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

However, he added at the time that the drop was “by no means the end of the world.”

DOW FALLS OVER 900 POINTS BELOW 20K AS CORONAVIRUS GIVES STOCKS WORST WEEK SINCE ‘08

According to the Post, Tuchman was photographed when the Dow Jones industrial average closed about 25,000 points for the first time in January 2018 and when the market crashed in 2007.

Peter Tuchman wears his "Dow 29,000" hat as he works on the floor of the NYSE, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, as the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 29,000 for the first time. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Tuchman works on the floor of the NYSE on Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

On Wednesday, the New York Stock Exchange announced it will shut down its trading floors starting Monday after two people associated with the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuchman told the Washington Post on Thursday that during his trading career he’s seen plenty -- including trading floor closures.

“I’ve been a broker on the New York Stock Exchange for 31 years, and I’ve seen the crash of ‘87, I’ve lived through 9/11, and traded during the financial crisis,” he told the newspaper. “I’ve bobbed and weaved through the Trump administration‘s headline tweets over the last three years. We closed for five days during 9/11 and for two days during Hurricane Sandy."

Tuchman did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment by the time of publication.

