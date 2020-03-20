'Most iconic stockbroker' says coronavirus market drop isn't 'the end of the world'

Wall Street trader Peter Tuchman has seen it all -- and the rest of the world has seen his face.

On social media, he calls himself the “most iconic stockbroker at the New York Stock Exchange” and the “most photographed man on Wall Street.”

“I’m the guy — I’m the face,” he told the New York Post in February. “What can I say, I have a boisterous character. Whether it’s up or down, I react.”

Tuchman is known for his animated expressions during some of the biggest financial moments in recent history, including last month, when the Dow Jones industrial average had the biggest single-day point drop in history, led by fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s clearly a big deal,” Tuchman told the Post in February. “Even if it’s contained, it will be significant to the global economy.”

However, he added at the time that the drop was “by no means the end of the world.”

According to the Post, Tuchman was photographed when the Dow Jones industrial average closed about 25,000 points for the first time in January 2018 and when the market crashed in 2007.

On Wednesday, the New York Stock Exchange announced it will shut down its trading floors starting Monday after two people associated with the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuchman told the Washington Post on Thursday that during his trading career he’s seen plenty -- including trading floor closures.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 19173.98 -913.21 -4.55%

“I’ve been a broker on the New York Stock Exchange for 31 years, and I’ve seen the crash of ‘87, I’ve lived through 9/11, and traded during the financial crisis,” he told the newspaper. “I’ve bobbed and weaved through the Trump administration‘s headline tweets over the last three years. We closed for five days during 9/11 and for two days during Hurricane Sandy."

Tuchman did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment by the time of publication.

