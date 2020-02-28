Dow's 1,000-point drop shoves stocks toward worst week since financial crisis

Stocks plummeted Friday as worries over the fast-spreading coronavirus extended a global selloff that has U.S. equity markets on track for their steepest weekly decline since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial fell by as much as 808 points, or 3.1 percent, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each dropped more than 3 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24855.55 -911.09 -3.54% SP500 S&P 500 2905.07 -73.69 -2.47% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8370.157777 -196.32 -2.29%

The early losses come a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,190.95 points, the biggest single-day point drop in history. Six days of selling has battered U.S. markets, shaving 12 percent off the S&P 500 and tipping the index into the fastest correction in its history.

The coronavirus has infected at least 82,294 people globally and killed 2,804, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

Looking at stocks, some of the hardest-hit sectors, including airlines, casino operators and online travel agencies continued lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 20.00 -0.60 -2.91% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 64.28 -0.67 -1.02% WYNN WYNN RESORTS LIMITED 110.24 -0.92 -0.83% MGM MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 25.01 -0.51 -2.00% BKNG BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. 1,663.57 +3.72 +0.22%

Apple and Tesla, some of the market’s highest fliers earlier this year, remained under pressure after losing 15.5 percent and 26 percent, respectively, over the previous six sessions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 260.07 -13.45 -4.92% TSLA TESLA INC. 632.67 -46.33 -6.82%

Oil majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil were weaker as West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell another 3.8 percent to $45.30 a barrel and was on track for its biggest weekly decline since 2009.

Gold miners were lower as the precious metal slid 1.4 percent to $1,619 an ounce.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVX CHEVRON CORP. 92.00 -2.13 -2.27% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 48.85 -0.97 -1.95% GOLD BARRICK GOLD CORP. 18.89 -0.89 -4.50%

Meanwhile, drugmakers working on coronavirus treatments continued to climb with Novavax, Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Nanoviricides all higher.

Household cleaning products maker Clorox also gained.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVAX NOVAVAX INC. 13.83 +2.03 +17.17% INO INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS 4.46 +0.10 +2.29% NNVC NANOVIRICIDES INC 10.79 +0.47 +4.56% CLX CLOROX 163.74 -4.96 -2.94%

On the earnings front, Beyond Meat said fourth-quarter revenue surged 239 percent from a year ago, but earnings missed Wall Street estimates.

Dell Technologies reported trade restrictions caused weaker demand for its server products in China and said it expects that trend to continue into the current fiscal year.

Big Lots reported disappointing quarterly earnings and warned the coronavirus will have an impact on the current earnings period.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 87.51 -18.63 -17.55% DELL DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 42.23 -1.33 -3.05% BIG BIG LOTS INC. 17.00 -5.44 -24.24%

Heavy buying of U.S. Treasurys pushed the yield on the 10-year note down 8.1 basis points to 1.186 percent. The yield touched a record low below 1.16 percent in overnight action.

In Europe, Germany's DAX tumbled 4.7 percent while Britain’s FTSE and France’s CAC was lower by 4.1 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Markets were hit hard in Asia with China’s Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei both falling 3.7 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shedding 2.4 percent