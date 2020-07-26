Coronavirus Phase 4 stimulus could be done piecemeal, GOP package coming Monday: Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told "Fox News Sunday" that a Republican version of a coronavirus Phase 4 stimulus bill will be introduced Monday.

White House negotiators have been working with Senate Republicans on "technical issues" in the package this weekend, Mnuchin told host Chris Wallace.

He also suggested that some thornier issues could be kicked down the road to a Phase 5 or 6 bill.

"Within the trillion-dollar package, there are certain things that have a timeframe that are a bigger priority, so we could look at doing an entire deal, we could look at doing parts," Mnuchin said.

Higher-priority issues, he said, are expiring unemployment benefits giving more money to people at home than at work and liability protection for schools and universities that the administration want to reopen.

"We can move very quickly with the Democrats on these issues," the Treasury secretary said. "We've moved quickly before, and I see no reason that we can't move quickly again. And if there are issues that take longer, we'll deal with those as well."

