More than 1.4M Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week
Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 1.3 million new claims.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week as fresh spikes in coronavirus cases undermined the country’s economic recovery.
Initial weekly jobless claims totaled more than 1.4 million for the week ending July 18, according to data from the Labor Department, bringing the total number of claims to more than 52 million since coronavirus-related lockdowns began in March.
