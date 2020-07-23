Expand / Collapse search
More than 1.4M Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 1.3 million new claims.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on the contents of the next round of coronavirus stimulus, pushing to get people back to work and reopening the economy.

Economy, schools need to reopen properly: Mick Mulvaney

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on the contents of the next round of coronavirus stimulus, pushing to get people back to work and reopening the economy.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week as fresh spikes in coronavirus cases undermined the country’s economic recovery.

Initial weekly jobless claims totaled more than 1.4 million for the week ending July 18, according to data from the Labor Department, bringing the total number of claims to more than 52 million since coronavirus-related lockdowns began in March.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.