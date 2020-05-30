Riot-ravaged restaurant's owner stands by protesters: 'Let my building burn'

The owner of a restaurant in Minneapolis that was damaged during protests of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while being detained by a white police officer, has said he stands with the community, despite the damage to his business.

Continue Reading Below

Gandhi Mahal, a Bangladeshi/Indian restaurant in Minneapolis, was reportedly burned during demonstrations on Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

TARGET CEO RESPONDS TO MINNEAPOLIS PROTESTS: ‘WE ARE A COMMUNITY IN PAIN’

Despite the damage, owner Ruhel Islam reportedly said: “Let my building burn. Justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail,” according to the post, written by his daughter, Hafsa, Friday morning.

“We won’t lose hope," she wrote. "I am so grateful for our neighbors who did their best to stand guard and protect Gandhi Mahal. Your efforts won’t go unrecognized.”

The owners will rebuild and recover, she added. "Gandhi Mahal May have felt the flames last night, but our firey drive to help protect and stand with our community will never die! Peace be with everyone.”

PROTESTS FLARE AROUND THE UNITED STATES OVER MINNEAPOLIS KILLING

The restaurant did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Other businesses in the Minneapolis area were also damaged in the demonstrations this week, including a Target, a Family Dollar, GameStop and several CVS locations, FOX Business previously reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS