Lottery winner scores second $1M jackpot in just 18 months

By FOXBusiness
People dream about hitting the lottery once in their lives, but the idea of winning twice is hard to believe.

It happened to a Massachusetts man for the second time in just a year and a half, according to the New York Post.

Rolf Rhodes won his first $1-million jackpot last May opting to take a one-time payment of $650,000.

Last week, it was revealed by the Massachusetts State Lottery that the man had won his second $1 million jackpot.

Rhodes won both times playing instant games.

He beat odds of 1-in-1.68 million to win once. Lottery officials are yet to reveal the odds of actually winning twice.

Lottery officials say Rhodes chose the annuity option the second time around. He'll get  20 annual payments of $50,000.

The gas station that sold the winning ticket gets $10,000.