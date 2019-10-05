Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

'Never thought this could happen:' Air Force veteran wins $4M in Tennessee lottery

By Fox Business
close
Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, on a lottery winner suing for the right to remain anonymous.video

Winner of $560B lottery sues to remain anonymous

Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, on a lottery winner suing for the right to remain anonymous.

A retired Air Force veteran won the lottery in his home state of Tennessee after buying a $2 scratch-off ticket.

Continue Reading Below

Eddie Glasco, now a bluegrass musician living in the city of Columbia, took home the $4 million prize after winning the Tennessee Education Lottery’s “Jumbo Bucks 300X.”

“So many things are running through my mind,” Glasco said a statement.

“We’ve been blessed,” Glasco said to his wife, who joined him in Nashville to claim the prize. “I never thought something like this could happen to me.”

Glasco says he intends to pay off his house, but doesn’t know what else he will do with his newfound fortune.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

LOTTERY WINNER FROM SAN DIEGO CLAIMS $522M MEGA MILLIONS TICKET
THE BIG MISTAKE MOST LOTTERY WINNERS MAKE

Tennessee's lottery has proved lucrative for players across the state. While it has raised more than $5 billion for education since selling its first ticket in January 2004, players have won more than $13.8 billion in prizes.

Together, the figures account for the lion's share of $20.1 billion in proceeds since the lottery began, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Tickets for the lottery Glasco won are $2 each and boast a one-in-four chance of winning cash prizes.