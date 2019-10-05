'Never thought this could happen:' Air Force veteran wins $4M in Tennessee lottery

A retired Air Force veteran won the lottery in his home state of Tennessee after buying a $2 scratch-off ticket.

Eddie Glasco, now a bluegrass musician living in the city of Columbia, took home the $4 million prize after winning the Tennessee Education Lottery’s “Jumbo Bucks 300X.”

“So many things are running through my mind,” Glasco said a statement.

“We’ve been blessed,” Glasco said to his wife, who joined him in Nashville to claim the prize. “I never thought something like this could happen to me.”

Glasco says he intends to pay off his house, but doesn’t know what else he will do with his newfound fortune.

Tennessee's lottery has proved lucrative for players across the state. While it has raised more than $5 billion for education since selling its first ticket in January 2004, players have won more than $13.8 billion in prizes.

Together, the figures account for the lion's share of $20.1 billion in proceeds since the lottery began, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Tickets for the lottery Glasco won are $2 each and boast a one-in-four chance of winning cash prizes.