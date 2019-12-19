L.O.L. Surprise! doll maker defends anatomically correct ‘boy toys’

L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, one of the top-selling toys this holiday season, is facing controversy because some parents have been shocked by male character L.O.L. Surprise! dolls being anatomically correct, and the CEO is defending the dolls.

Continue Reading Below

THESE DOLLS ARE MORE POPULAR THAN 'FROZEN 2' TOYS: MGA ENTERTAINMENT CEO

“Human beings are anatomically correct,” MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian said on FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” on Thursday. “I think we've got to teach our children from an early age about their body parts. I see nothing wrong with that.”

MGA ENTERTAINMENT CEO: IF TRUMP’S TARIFFS GO INTO PLACE, OUR TOY PRICES WILL RISE

The company defended the choice to make their boy characters anatomically correct on Instagram.

"Yes, our boy characters are anatomically correct," the company wrote in its post. "We embrace all body styles, shapes, colors and anatomy — we support a world of #inclusivity and #noshame!"

The girl character dolls don't appear to have the same level of detail, however.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We openly say on the package and on our advertising, 'These are anatomically correct boy dolls,' and they have a choice not to buy it,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS