Corporate logos not allowed in impeachment hearing room: reporter

POLITICO reporter Kyle Cheney said corporate logos are not being allowed in the room where the House Judiciary Committee is holdings its first impeachment hearing Wednesday.

Cheney tweeted that he was told to cover up the Dunkin' Donuts label on his coffee cup before entering the room.

"This was right before staff made me put tape on my Dunkin Donuts coffee cup because they're now enforcing a rule against displaying corporate logos in the hearing room. No news on whether our Apple laptops are exempted," Cheney wrote.

TIME reporter Alana Abramson replied, "Bless you for tweeting about this, [I] was told not to."

Breakfast Media reporter Andrew Feinberg pointed out that the House Ways and Means Committee "has a rule prohibiting corporate logos in their hearing room."

"Little known fact — the House [Ways and Means Committee] has a rule prohibiting corporate logos in their hearing room, which means the label on my ⁦[Diet Coke] ⁩ bottle must be covered," he tweeted.

The House Press Gallery referred FOX Business to the House Judiciary Committee, which did not respond to a request for comment.

FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn said Capitol Police were not enforcing the logo rule at the point of entry into the hearing room.

