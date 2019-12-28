Lizzo adds 'Entertainer of the Year' award to 8 Grammy nominations

NEW YORK — Breakthrough singer-rapper Lizzo has been named Entertainer of the Year by The Associated Press.

Continue Reading Below

Voted by entertainment staffers of the news cooperative, Lizzo dominated the pop, R&B and rap charts in 2019 with songs like “Truth Hurts" and “Good As Hell." Though she released her first album in 2013, Lizzo dropped her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You,” this year and the success has made her the leading nominee at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she is up for eight honors.

LIZZO CLAPS BACK AT FAT-SHAMING DOCTOR

Outside of music, Lizzo has won over fans for promoting body positivity and denouncing fat shaming. Her live performances have been revered, and the 31-year-old classically trained flutist grinded as an independent and touring artist for years. She performed with Prince on his 2014 “Plectrumelectrum” album, released two years before his death.

Image 1 of 5

Lizzo also had a role in the film “Hustlers," opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B, and she voiced a character in the animated picture “UglyDolls."

Lizzo was also named Entertainer of the Year by Time magazine.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE