Because Americans are living longer, they should be investing more: Expert

When it comes to investing for the long-term, “you can afford to take on more risk than you think,” an investment strategist told FOX Business on Thursday.

Money Map Press chief investment strategist Keith Fitz-Gerald discussed how to invest as Americans continue to have longer lives with FOX Business’ Charles Payne.

“We're living longer and people are really beginning to outrun their money. And that's a problem.” - Keith Fitz-Gerald, Money Map Press chief investment strategist

Fitz-Gerald recommended keeping your money in the stock market instead of pulling it out for fear of increased risk as you age.

“You lose out on the unlimited prosperity; you lose out on the upside,” he told Payne.

“If you're 60, you're active, you have a reasonable probability of living, I think most investors could double the amount of money they've got in the stock market and still not have enough upside.” - Keith Fitz-Gerald, Money Map Press chief investment strategist

