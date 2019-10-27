California governor declares state of emergency as 200,000-plus forced to flee homes due to wildfires

California Gov. Gavin Newson declared a state of emergency on Sunday amid multiple wildfires tearing through the state.

With the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County burning over 30,000 acres to date, the Tick Fire in Southern California and unprecedented high-wind events fanning the destructive flames,Newsom made the announcement after the evacuation of over 200,000 across the state.

"We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires," he said in a statement.

Around 180,000 people have been forced to evacuate in Northern California’s famed wine country due to the Kincade Fire, while tens of thousands have fled their Southern California homes due to the Tick Fire just north of Los Angeles.

Both wildfires have caused the destruction of countless structures throughout the state, as well.

Newsom met with first responders and health officials before securing Fire Management Assistance Grants last week to make sure enough resources are available to battle the conflagrations, while allowing local, state and tribal agencies to reclaim costs.

Newsom also met with residents of Geyserville, Napa and Los Angeles this week, holding public updates concerning the ongoing wildfires while stressing the need to hold utility companies accountable for shutting off power in large portions of California.

He also announced a $75 million program for state and local governments to help relieve the impact of the power shutoffs, and revealed a handful of newly-signed partnerships to help more medically vulnerable populations throughout the state.

