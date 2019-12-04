Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

Famed Las Vegas eatery asking diners to pay toward staff insurance

The newly installed surcharge will go to the portion left to the employees to pay.

By FOXBusiness
close
Food influencer Dina Deleasa-Gonsar and Gerber Group CEO Scott Gerber discuss how Instagram food influencing impacts business.video

How Instagram food influencers impact the restaurant industry

Food influencer Dina Deleasa-Gonsar and Gerber Group CEO Scott Gerber discuss how Instagram food influencing impacts business.

A Las Vegas restaurant is one of the first in Nevada to institute an optional surcharge to its bills, to go toward employees' health insurance, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

Lotus of Siam, a James Beard Foundation award-winning Thai restaurant chain, is adding the surcharge option as a way to help staff pay health insurance, Nevada Public Radio reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Manager Penny Chutima, whose father, Saipin Chutima, is the chef and owner, told KNPR's "State of Nevada" the famed eatery pays 60 percent of its employees' insurance costs, while the workers have to cough up the rest.

The newly installed surcharge will go to the portion left to the employees to pay, she said, adding that she first got the idea after learning about some California restaurants' similar practices.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"If I added a 3 percent mark up on to my menu, it's considered what? – income," she said, "So when the government sees… when you file at the end of the year – it's income tax. If I do a 3 percent, which is a 3 percent employee-only, it’s non-taxable."

A spokesperson for the restaurant did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

"My whole 3 percent is actually to show that restaurants don't do what everyone assumes," she noted. "We're not billionaires. We're not millionaires."

Chutima admitted Lotus of Siam's prominence and history made it easier for them to spearhead the practice, according to the report.

"We've been in business for 20 years," she said. "All of our employees have actually been with us for a very long time."