Tax Reform

Larry Kudlow: Tax cuts 2.0 may come 'well into the campaign'

America experiencing a 'middle-class boom,' he says

By FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow says Trump will let Americans keep private health care plans

White House Economic Council director Larry Kudlow talks with Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes, Heritage Foundation economist Steve Moore, former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf and Fox News contributor Liz Peek about heath care, tax cuts and U.S. trade relations with China.

White House Economic Council director Larry Kudlow told FOX Business' David Asman he would be thrilled to get started on tax cuts 2.0 with President Trump.

"If he mentions tax cuts 2.0, and I'd love to do it, he will be talking about something that's under process and wouldn't be published until we're well into the campaign later next year," Kudlow said Wednesday on "Bulls & Bears."

As of right now, Kudlow said America is experiencing a "middle-class boom."

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will not be specific what the tax cuts may consist of, but he says they will have a strong emphasis on middle-class tax relief while speaking on the Wall Street Journal CEO Council.Video

"Wage earners, people on the production line, are making faster wage increases than their managers," Kudlow said. "Average income, nationwide, is up $5,000 after tax. The prior two administrations, it was flat."

Among corporations, many have taken advantage of the lower corporate tax rate which Trump cut to 21 percent from 35 percent.

He said America is experiencing a "terrific economy" and "it's not over yet."

Kudlow believes Trump supporters will be out in force Wednesday night at his rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

"Next year is going to be a terrific year, absolutely terrific year," Kudlow said. "The people in Michigan know a winner when they see one."

