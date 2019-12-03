Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Judge tosses $70M verdict against Universal in 'Columbo' profits fight

By FOXBusiness
close
Cameo CEO Steven Galanis on how the company allows celebrities to create personalized videos for fans.video

Cameo helping celebrities connect with fans

Cameo CEO Steven Galanis on how the company allows celebrities to create personalized videos for fans.

A Los Angeles judge has set aside a verdict that would have made Universal write a big royalties check to the creators of 1970's TV show Columbo.

Continue Reading Below

The decision saves Universal more than $70 million for now. The judge has granted the studio a new trial, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In November 2017, Universal Studios was sued by William Link and the heirs of Richard Levinson, through their corporate entities alleging they were shorted on profits from the  detective series.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A judgment of $70.6 million was entered against the company in March, finding the studio isn't allowed a distribution fee from gross profits when it acts as distributor, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CMCSACOMCAST CORP.43.63-0.52-1.18%

Universal argued the jury wasn't properly instructed on the meaning of "photoplays." The court didn't rule Columbo episodes qualified as photoplays until after the jury entered its verdict because the trial was split into multiple phases.

Universal asked for a new trial.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Hollywood Reporter was given a statement by the law firm retained by NBCUniversal:

“Needless to say, we are pleased the Court agreed with our position on the pivotal contract issue and look forward to concluding what little remains of the case."