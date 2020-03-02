Judge Judy ending CBS show after 25 years

The Emmy Award-winning show “Judge Judy”, dubbed the top-rated daytime television court show since its debut in 1996, is coming to an end after 25 years.

Judith Sheindlin, the 77-year-old courtroom star who cast a vivid presence in America's homes through her outspoken and no-nonsense style, announced in an interview that will air Monday on "Ellen" that her show will end after the 2020-2021 season, according to the Daily Mail, which obtained a clip of the segment.

“I have had a 25-year long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful. Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary,” Sheindlin told host Ellen Degeneres. “And CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years worth of reruns.”

Sheindlin's career on the bench inside a televised courtroom, however, is far from over.

"But I'm not tired, so 'Judy Justice' will be coming out a year later,” Sheindlin added. She has yet to reveal which network the show will air on.

The last season of the show will reportedly run from the fall of 2020 until the spring of 2021 at which time reruns will fill the opening, Sheindlin reportedly explained.

The Brooklyn native has been dubbed one of the most well-known and highest-paid media personalities since breaking into the industry in the late 1990s. Sheindlin pulls in roughly $47 million annually for hosting "Judge Judy" and producing "Hot Bench," a courtroom show that debuted in 2014 which utilizes using a three-judge panel, according to Forbes estimates.

In 2019, Sheindlin also claimed a spot on Forbes' coveted list of the country's most successful self-made women entrepreneurs and executives, measured by their net worth. She is one of the top 100 earning celebrities of 2019 with a net worth pegged at about $49 million by Forbes.

Before becoming a household name, Sheindlin was appointed to New York City's Family Court by Mayor Edward Koch in 1982. In 1988 she became supervising judge of the Manhattan court where she heard more than 20,000 cases. After she was the subject of a "60 Minutes" segment in the early 90s, the then-prosecutor was approached about the possibility of presiding over a televised courtroom.

Representatives for CBS did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

