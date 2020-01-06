Judge Judy cuts campaign ad for Bloomberg after endorsing him

Judge Judy Sheindlin of the long-running television show "Judge Judy" made good on her endorsement of Michael Bloomberg for president by starring in his latest campaign ad.

"I like to say you can judge someone's character by what they've done," Sheindlin says. "Mike Bloomberg has done amazing things and will be a truly great president."

"No one comes close to Mike Bloomberg's executive achievement, government experience and impactful philanthropy. His steady leadership will unite our country and bring us through these very challenging times," she said.

Sheindlin wrote a USA Today op-ed endorsing Bloomberg in October about a month before he entered the 2020 race.

"There used to be a preponderance of folks on the Democratic side who understood the need to elect a centrist candidate, someone who could build coalitions and reach across the aisle," Sheindlin wrote. "But in this campaign, candidates are fighting to out-left each other with pie-in-the-sky proposals for free money and free education. Everybody gets a thousand dollars, everybody gets free college tuition. Everybody gets, everybody gets, but where does all this getting come from?"

While other campaigns are raising the alarm about low fundraising, Bloomberg is taking his 2020 presidential campaign to the heart of the Big Apple.

The former mayor of New York City is moving his main offices to Times Square, where his campaign will occupy a floor in the building that formerly housed The New York Times, multiple media outlets reported last week. The move comes as Bloomberg’s campaign staff expands beyond 300, according to reports.

FOX Business' inquiries to CBS and the Bloomberg campaign were not immediately returned.

FOX Business' Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.