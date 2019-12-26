Bloomberg pours $120M into 2020 campaign advertising blitz

Since launching his presidential campaign less than one month ago, Michael Bloomberg has spent an unprecedented $120 million on digital and television advertisements — more than double the combined ad spending of every non-billionaire candidate in the Democratic field.

The former New York City mayor is reportedly targeting Super Tuesday states, pouring $13 million in California, which offers 416 delegates, according to Politico, which first reported the news. He’s also spent $13 million each in Texas and Florida.

Bloomberg, who does not intend to accept campaign donations, is not participating in the Iowa caucuses and won't be on the ballots of other early-voting states, including New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

He reportedly plans to spend more than $500 million on the 2020 election, Politico previously reported.

Fellow billionaire Tom Steyer, who jumped into the presidential race in July, has reportedly spent $83 million in ad buys, the second-highest amount. He’s trailed by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who’s spent $19 million.

According to an aggregate of national polls by RealClearPolitics, Bloomberg is polling at 5 percent, while Steyer is polling around 1.5 percent.

With his deep pockets — the former New York City mayor is worth an estimated $52 billion, according to Forbes, making him one of the richest people in the world — Bloomberg has already hired more than 300 people to work on his campaign. That includes nearly 100 staffers who are working in offices across 15 states as he pursues his unorthodox election strategy.

