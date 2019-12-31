Michael Bloomberg moving 2020 campaign HQ to NYC's Times Square: Reports

Michael Bloomberg is taking his 2020 presidential campaign to the heart of the Big Apple.

The former mayor of New York City is moving his main offices to Times Square, where his campaign will occupy a floor in the building that formerly housed The New York Times, multiple media outlets reported Monday. The move comes as Bloomberg’s campaign staff expands beyond 300, according to reports.

His office plan is expected to use an open layout – which he recently said on Twitter he would utilize in the White House’s East Room should he secure the presidency.

A spokesperson for Bloomberg’s campaign did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's business Kushner Companies also owns space in the building.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Bloomberg plans to spend more than $500 million on his 2020 run – including the $120 million he has already spent on television and digital ads.

Bloomberg, who owns media company Bloomberg LLP, is one of the richest people in the world – with a net worth of nearly $56 billion, according to Forbes.

After a late entry into the presidential race and a decision to self-fund his run, Bloomberg has yet to qualify for a Democratic debate. He is expected to skip the early primary states, focusing instead on the Super Tuesday primaries in March.

