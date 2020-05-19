Jamie Dimon: Coronavirus shows 'critical' need for more inclusive US economy

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic shows just how many Americans had been living on the edge in a period of remarkable prosperity, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says.

Now, as the U.S. seeks to rebuild -- lowering the highest unemployment since the Great Depression while reopening businesses from nail salons to mom-and-pop restaurants -- it's critical to do so in a way that "creates and sustains opportunity for dramatically more people, especially those who have been left behind for too long," Dimon said in a letter to shareholders before the largest U.S. lender's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 89.97 -0.48 -0.53%

While unemployment in the U.S. had dropped from a peak of 10 percent during the 2008 financial crisis to a 50-year low of 3.5 percent, economists say wage growth failed to keep pace and the twin forces of e-commerce and artificial intelligence were wiping out positions in retail and manufacturing that had long provided livable incomes in the U.S.

NEW COMPANY TO MAKE CORONAVIRUS DRUGS IN US AFTER TRUMP AWARDS CONTRACT

Democratic presidential contenders seeking the party's nod to run against President Trump spent much of 2019 arguing that GOP-led tax cuts had been benefited corporations and the wealthy while bypassing lower-income populations.

This year, when the pandemic forced state and local governments to shut down large swaths of the economy to curb COVID-19 infection rates, many white-collar employees and senior executives were able to work remotely while retail sales clerks and restaurant wait staffs lost jobs and incomes.

WALMART SEES 'UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND' AS SHOPPERS RUSH TO STOCK UP ON GOODS

"The last few months have laid bare the reality that, even before the pandemic hit, far too many people were living on the edge," Dimon said. "Unfortunately, low-income communities and people of color are being hit the hardest, exacerbating the health and economic inequities that were already unacceptably pronounced before the virus took over."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

An inclusive economy with broader access to opportunity "is a stronger, more resilient economy," Dimon added. "This crisis must serve as a wake-up call and a call to action for business and government to think, act and invest for the common good and confront the structural obstacles that have inhibited inclusive economic growth for years."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS