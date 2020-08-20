Joe Piscopo blasts NJ Gov. Murphy over 'illegal' mail-in voting order

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order to send mail-in ballots to every Garden State voter is "illegal," former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Joe Piscopo argued Thursday on Fox Business Network's "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

“Constitutionally in New Jersey, he cannot just say there will be mail-in voting,” Piscopo said of Murphy's order. “That's illegal.”

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee has challenged Murphy's order in court, claiming it is illegal and is a "recipe for disaster" in terms of voter fraud.

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano also pointed out to Piscopo and host Neil Cavuto that under Murphy's order voters could technically mail in their ballots and still show up in person on Election Day to cast a second, provisional ballot.

“I don't think legally that the governor can do this,” he said. “And I don't see how the president does not win in court.”

Piscopo added that Murphy's refusal to set a timetable for the reopening of gyms is “crushing” small businesses like his own Retro Fitness.

“We’re dying and we don’t know what to do,” he said. “There’s no direction ... The governor’s saying it’s an emergency situation and when ... I talk to my friends in the Senate in New Jersey, that's not the case. This is not an emergency situation, this mail-in voting thing ... Everybody's just got to settle down. We just got to get back to normal.”

