Joe Piscopo warns New Jersey gyms will go out of business thanks to Gov. Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is going to put gyms out of business by keeping them closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Retro Fitness franchisee and comedian Joe Piscopo told FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

“The gyms are so clean, yet the governor's got this thing, man,” he said. “We got to open up. You’re just going to shut down these businesses, they're going to go out of business.

Piscopo told host Neil Cavuto that even after gym owners told Trenton lawmakers that their businesses will close permanently if they do not reopen, the governor insisted on keeping the doors shut.

Retro Fitness CEO Andrew Alfano told Piscopo that gyms should be an essential part of the pandemic response since working out helps boost the immune system. Piscopo also assured that his gym would be so clean, you could “eat off the floors” but state officials won’t have it.

“The politicians are being paid,” the former "Saturday Night Live" castmember said. “They get paid, they have the 401(k)s. They've got salaries. They've got their offices. We don't have that luxury. A lot of us are cut back on salaries. And in the gyms, we spent all the money and have adhered to every CDC guideline and he's still not opening us up.”

“I'll give him a free workout,” Piscopo said. “Governor Murphy, come on down. I’ll work you out. I’ll take you through a couple of reps down there at the Retro Fitness in Flemington, New Jersey.”