‘Jeopardy!: Greatest of All Time’ Night 3 was all about role play

The “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” special hit its third night Thursday, and the theme of the game was role play. The runner-ups wanted the role of first-place Ken Jennings.

Jennings won his second match with a total score of 67,700 points on the night. Competitors James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter ended with 33,692 points and 23,467 points, respectively.

“My wife is going to make me roleplay as @KenJennings tonight,” Holzhauer tweeted after the show, as he fell a bit more behind in his quest to be named the “Jeopardy! G.O.A.T.”

Jennings holds the top spot in the series so far, having won two of the three matches. Holzhauer has the other win and Rutter ranks in third with no match wins so far.

Thursday’s episode was the latest in a string of one-hour matches, each consisting of two complete games. The winners will be decided by total points, per the “Jeopardy!” website.

The first-place winner will receive $1 million while the runners-ups will get $250,000 each.

While Jennings holds the lead, each contestant made some waves in their previous appearances. Rutter, during his time on the show, took home more than $4.6 million in total winnings. Jennings, who holds the longest winning streak ever on “Jeopardy!,” pocketed more than $3.3 million over the course of his 74-day win streak, including a $300,000 second-place prize when he faced off against IBM's Watson computer.

And Holzhauer won more than $2.7 million in his 32 appearances. He also holds the top spot for the highest single-game winnings, raking in $131,000 in April 2019.

Thursday’s show came as Trebek continues his battle with pancreatic cancer, which he revealed last March. In a message to Rep. John Lewis earlier this month, the longtime host preached optimism, as the lawmaker is also facing the same disease.

“We're starting a new year,” Trebek said. “Let's see if we can't complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors.”

