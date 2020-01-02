Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes going meatless for awards ceremony dinner

The awards kick off Sunday

By FOXBusiness
When the Golden Globes kick off Sunday, guests will be offered an all-meatless dinner.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said it wants the promotion to raise awareness about food consumption.

“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to climate change,” Lorenzo Soria, the press association president, told the Associated Press.

The menu will include a chilled golden beet soup appetizer, along with roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts and carrots, and king oyster mushroom scallops and wild mushroom risotto. The awards will also serve sustainably-sourced spring water.

While neither Impossible Foods or Beyond Meat products will not be served, the meatless menu comes at a time when public interest in plant-based eating is rising. Big brands like Burger King, White Castle and TGI Fridays have already rolled out meatless options, like the Impossible Whopper, to compete for vegetarian and vegan eaters.

BEYOND MEAT CHICKEN COULD CHANGE PLANT-BASED PECKING ORDER

Neither Beyond Meat, which raked in $87 million in revenue in 2018, or Impossible Foods, which raised $300 million ahead of its possible initial public offering, immediately responded to a request for comment from FOX Business.

BYNDBEYOND MEAT INC.75.99+0.39+0.51%

Both companies have new ventures on the horizon, though. Beyond Meat announced in December that it is working on a plant-based "chicken" recipe. And Impossible Foods said in August that it’s looking into the seafood market with a plant-based "fish" recipe.

