Jeff Bezos adds $13B to net worth, largest single-day increase

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' added $13 billion to his net worth on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,196.84 +234.87 +7.93%

It was the most significant single-day increase in personal wealth since the index started in 2012, Bloomberg reported, after analysts raised their targets for Amazon's stock, which jumped 7.9 percent Monday, ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report.

ELON MUSK'S FORTUNE SURPASSES WARREN BUFFETT'S: REPORT

So far this year, his wealth grew by a total of $74 billion to more than $189 billion, according to the index.

Amazon's stock has swelled 73 percent year-over-year. The e-commerce giant has seen an unprecedented boom in business since the coronavirus pandemic started as more people began shopping from home, particularly as stay-at-home orders were implemented by local governments.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amazon temporarily delayed orders for nonessential items in March and April due to a surge in orders for cleaning products, personal protective equipment and other coronavirus-related products.

Bezos' personal wealth is now more than some of the most valuable companies in the world, including Wells Fargo, Costco and Oracle.

The Amazon CEO became the wealthiest man in modern history in 2018; Microsoft founder Bill Gates' net worth briefly surpassed Bezos' in October 2019 after Amazon's stock took a steep fall, but his worth has since remained on top.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS