Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jeff Bezos

Amazon's Jeff Bezos loses title as world's richest person

By FOXBusiness
close
Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger and Kyriba senior strategy officer Wolfgang Koester discuss Amazon’s growth slowdown, innovation expected from Amazon, and the threat they pose to their competition.video

Amazon's Jeff Bezos has the winning playbook: Retail expert

Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger and Kyriba senior strategy officer Wolfgang Koester discuss Amazon’s growth slowdown, innovation expected from Amazon, and the threat they pose to their competition.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has lost his title as world’s richest person.

Continue Reading Below

Bezos’ net worth fell by $5.9 billion to about $106.3 billion when Amazon's stock opened at $1,698 a share on Friday morning after the company reported disappointing third-quarter results the evening prior, sending shares lower.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,720.84-59.94-3.37%

That means Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, who has a net worth of $107 billion, will retain the title as the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. Gates held the title of world’s richest man for 24 years before Bezos surpassed him in 2018.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.140.57+0.64+0.45%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bernard Arnault, chairman of the French luxury brand LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton, is No. 3 on the list with a net worth of $94.6 billion.

Read more on FOXBUSINESS.COM

CHINA SAYS MIKE PENCE'S SPEECH 'FULL OF PREJUDICE AND LIES'
CHINA GIVES ON KEY US TRADE-WAR DEMAND

Amazon on Thursday evening reported a third-quarter profit of $2.1 billion, or $4.23 a share, as revenue rose 24 percent to $70 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $4.62 a share on revenue of $68.8 billion.

The e-commerce giant’s outlook for the holiday season disappointed the street, coming in at $80 billion to $86.5 billion, well below the $87.4 billion that was expected.

Bezos’s net worth, which in April reached a high of $150 billion took a hit in July following the divorce settlement with his ex-wife Mackenzie. She received a 4 percent stake in Amazon, about one-quarter of the shares the two owned together, as part of the $38 billion settlement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Amazon shares were up 18.6 percent year-to-date through Thursday.