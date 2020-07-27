Ivanka Trump visits Minnesota coronavirus PPE maker

White House adviser Ivanka Trump visited Duluth Pack, a Minnesota manufacturer that pivoted from leather and canvas products to PPE during the coronavirus pandemic, as part of her Pledge to America's Workers that focuses on job training.

"Visited the oldest canvas [and] leather pack maker in the U.S., founded in 1882 in Duluth, [Minnesota]," Trump wrote on Twitter. "For 138 [years], Duluth Pack’s Made in America products have stood the test of time! Today they committed to expanding training [and] education opportunities through our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers!"

Trump toured Duluth Pack with Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn.

Duluth Pack said in April that it would make reusable hospital gowns to combat the PPE shortage, the Duluth News Tribune reported.

“During the COVID-19 stay at home shelter, we were down to 6 employees," Duluth Pack said in a statement shared by the White House. "We had a total of 62 employees at the end of 2019. We currently [employ] 73 employees. The increase in employees is due to our pivot to manufacturing Medical PPE gowns as well as the support of customers purchasing our made in America canvas and leather products.”

The administration's "Pledge to America's Workers" encourages businesses and groups to create opportunities for workers, including apprenticeships, continuing education, on-the-job-training and retraining. More than 440 companies have signed the pledge.

