Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Government Spending

'Is this ur turd?' City workers try shame game on poorly-trained pet owners

By Fox Business
close
Rover unveiled America's most popular dog breeds of 2019. FOX Business' Cheryl Casone with more. video

America’s most popular dog breeds

Rover unveiled America's most popular dog breeds of 2019. FOX Business' Cheryl Casone with more.

Grounds crews in the southwestern Missouri city of Springfield are plantings flags in spots where most people fear to tread.

Continue Reading Below

Spots covered in dog poop. The city, which picks up nearly 25 pounds of the stuff a week from downtown parks and parking lots at a cost of $7,500 a year, hopes the markers will convince owners to clean up after their pets.

MORE ON FOX BUSINESS...

OCASIO-CORTEZ'S GREEN NEW DEAL LAUDABLE, BUT APPROACH SILLY: US DEPUTY ENERGY SECRETARY
GREEN NEW DEAL: THERE'S SOME GOOD NEWS ABOUT IT, VARNEY SAYS
SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN WANTS TO SPEND $3 TRILLION OF YOUR TAX DOLLARS TO CLEAN THE EARTH

In addition to the financial setback, the Springfield Missouri Police Department noted on Facebook that leaving behind a pet’s mess often violates a city ordinance.

The flags contain messages such as, “Is this your turd? ’Cuz that’s absurd” and “This is a nudge to pick up the fudge.”

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Springfield, Missouri, spends thousands of dollars a year cleaning up pet excrement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The department behind the campaign is responsible for protecting the natural resources of the city and region through "effective and efficient" management of stormwater, wastewater and solid waste.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.