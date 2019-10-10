'Is this ur turd?' City workers try shame game on poorly-trained pet owners

Grounds crews in the southwestern Missouri city of Springfield are plantings flags in spots where most people fear to tread.

Spots covered in dog poop. The city, which picks up nearly 25 pounds of the stuff a week from downtown parks and parking lots at a cost of $7,500 a year, hopes the markers will convince owners to clean up after their pets.

In addition to the financial setback, the Springfield Missouri Police Department noted on Facebook that leaving behind a pet’s mess often violates a city ordinance.

The flags contain messages such as, “Is this your turd? ’Cuz that’s absurd” and “This is a nudge to pick up the fudge.”

The department behind the campaign is responsible for protecting the natural resources of the city and region through "effective and efficient" management of stormwater, wastewater and solid waste.

